I PREFER TO UNBUNDLE THINGS USUALLY: I am torn on the PolyPill concept: Trials comparing the polypill to standard care need to be rigorous. The POLY-HF trial is not. But I am still not sure the polypill is a bad idea. “Many conditions in cardiology require multiple medications, for instance, high blood pressure, diabetes, and congestive heart failure. . . . Enter the polypill: what if you could take one tablet that had multiple drugs in it? This reduces the work of being a patient and it may even increase adherence to beneficial drugs.”