THE ELITE CAPTURE OF THE INSTITUTIONS WAS NOT THE PUBLIC’S CHOICE:

My one complaint here is your formulation of "we" did this. Since when did *I* (or any other normie American) have any influence in academia? Higher education has been a top-down regime run by an elitist cabal since before I was born (cf., Buckley, "God and Man at Yale," 1951), https://t.co/fRzgaxaBP8

— The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) July 5, 2026