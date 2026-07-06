THE PROBLEM IS THAT IT’S COLD, WET, AND DARK: Before the moon race, explorers wanted to conquer the ocean: From Jules Verne-inspired submarines to NASA-backed underwater habitats, the dream of an undersea civilization came closer than most people realize. I mean the tropical shallows are nice, but they’re a small fraction of the oceans.
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