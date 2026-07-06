THE EUROPEANS HAVE ALLOWED THEMSELVES TO BE CONVINCED THAT NOT LOVING ONE’S COUNTRY IS A VIRTUE: Some Thoughts on American Patriotism…

Poor bastards.

The one time my family visited, they were shocked by people flying flags (including yours truly) and our loud, enthusiastic celebration of the fourth of July. How shocked? They kept taking pictures as though they’d wondered onto a strange and outre ritual. Neighbor flying normal every day flag? Snap a picture. Kids running around with sparklers? Snap a picture. Pick up with flags? snap a picture. … I found their reaction very odd.