SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN SOLD AS PUBLISHER DIVESTS ITSELF OF THE BUD LIGHT OF SCIENCE JOURNALS:

I have been following the antics of Scientific American, the Bud Light of science journals, for quite some time now.

The low-lights from the magazine’s stack of articles include:

Scientific American colluding with other media to normalize “climate emergency” terminology, despite vast swaths of scientific evidence showing the Earth’s climate has continuously changed over 4 billion years.

The magazine pushing “birth parent” terminology, which is utter nonsense in the face of real biology.

The magazine offering a ridiculous take on football injuries…tying them to racism.

Endorsing Kamala Harris for President.

Now comes news that Springer Nature, the publisher, announced it is divesting both of its flagship consumer science magazines, Scientific American and Spektrum der Wissenschaft (Spectrum of Science) in Germany. The company says that the sales are part of a strategic pivot to concentrate exclusively on its core academic, health, and education publishing business.