DISPATCHES FROM THE PARTY OF TOLERANCE FOR DIVERSITY: Scientific American Editor-in-Chief Resigns After MAGA Meltdown Went Viral.
Legal Insurrection readers may recall that shortly after President-Elect Donald Trump emerged as the winner on election night, Scientific American Editor-in-Chief Laura Helmuth lost all sense of professional decorum and scientific objectivity and had herself a spectacular social media meltdown.
In a social media rant, Helmuth raged against Trump supporters, some of whom are likely to be science-curious potential readers of her publication. As a reminder, here is what it looked like:
This is not a good look for someone supposed to have scientific objectivity or professional decorum. Many who read the screed called for her resignation.
