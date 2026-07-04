REDNECK NATION: NY Times Defends Organizer of ‘Muslims Only’ Swim Party.

Happy 4th everyone. I’m celebrating like everyone else with family, friends and fireworks. However, I wanted to say something about this story from the NY Times which bends over backwards to defend Aminah Knight, the woman to posted a flyer for a “Muslims only” swim event in Texas.

Ms. Knight, a former public-school teacher from New York City, was determined. She wanted something for families — and especially for young women and girls who, like her, enjoyed swimming but disliked the attention that full-body swimwear, common in the Middle East, often drew at American pools. “We swim too,” Ms. Knight thought. She refused to settle for another bounce house party.

She traveled from mosque to mosque across North Texas’ booming Muslim community, talking up her event. She made her own website and flyer. And her efforts worked. Hundreds attended.

That was the first year. She held the event again last year and it was even more popular. This year she planned to host it again but things didn’t go as planned.

She had a flyer ready, which she shared widely on social media last year, when more than 500 people turned out. She changed a few words, adding that the event would be “family-friendly.” And she kept the part that said: “Muslims Only.” She didn’t think twice about it. After all, the event celebrated a Muslim holiday. There would be halal meat, Islamic music, a private prayer area and a dress code of modest swimwear. She wanted observant families to feel comfortable. She never thought anyone would mind.

But this year people noticed the flyer and in particular the part that read “Muslims only.” First it attracted the attention of a local podcaster and then the NY Post. Eventually she removed that wording from the flyer but it was too late. The governor stepped in.