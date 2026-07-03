“PROGRESSIVE” LEFT GOES BACK TO THE FUTURE: Did a CNN Anchor Really Just Say This About Jewish Democrats?

[Pennsylvania Gov. Josh] Shapiro — who would have been a much better pick than Tim Walz — was rejected because he’s Jewish. That’s a good indicator of where the Democratic Party, which is being taken over by pro-Palestinian Islamist socialists, is heading. And now CNN anchor Elex Michaelson made the issue even more clear. Check out what he had to say about Shapiro and Senator Jon Ossoff, who is also Jewish. “On the Jewish thing,” the panelist began, “he is Jewish. He might be the Democrat that can thread the needle. Because even though he’s Jewish, he’s very critical of the Israeli government, very critical of Benjamin Netanyahu. He has credibility on that issue. So it’s possible that I think he could be … fill that lane in between the two extremes of the Democratic Party.” “Ask Scott Wiener how that’s working out for him,” the other panelist remarked. She’s not wrong. Michaelson then chimed in. “As a Jew, some people read a little more Jewish than other people. And Jon Ossoff may not read as Jewish as Josh Shapiro does, for whatever that’s worth.” Yikes. Now imagine substituting ‘gay’ or ‘Muslim’ for ‘Jewish’ and watch the Left’s heads explode. Absolutely canceled. In a heartbeat.

Elsewhere in the Wide, Wide, World of DemSocs: Darializa Avila Chevalier’s Hostility to Interracial Romances and ‘Ugly Colonizer Women’ Earns Praise From Ex-KKK Grand Wizard David Duke.

The former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard turned Louisiana lawmaker said he agreed with her desire to keep the bloodlines pure. “Well, I think that people have the right to preserve their particular heritage,” Duke told the Washington Free Beacon after being reached by phone. “And if she’s concerned about preserving her heritage if it’s Somali, or whatever she is, she’s certainly got the right to do that.” Chevalier’s position on interracial relationships stems from a now-deleted social media post from September 2019 in which she criticized black and Arab men for “fetishizing ugly colonizer women.” Chevalier, who describes herself as “Afro-Latina” and has said she operates “within the black queer feminist lens,” is not Somali. Duke and Chevalier have more in common than may meet the eye. Duke’s insurgent 1991 Louisiana gubernatorial campaign—where he was effectively the GOP nominee—caused an uproar in the national Republican Party, which ultimately supported the Democrat (the famously corrupt Edwin Edwards, who won). Chevalier’s extreme left-wing views, including those on race, are today causing similar ferment and embarrassment among Democrats, but so far, the national party has yet to disavow her. The political journalist Mark Halperin on Monday quoted an unnamed “Democratic Party stalwart” fretting that, “Chevalier is our David Duke. She is poisoning the possibility of a Democratic majority.”

Sometimes the left hand doesn’t know what the far left hand is up to – but they know it’s going to end very badly, one way or another: Party Panic: Donny Deutsch Says GOP Will Paint ALL Dems as Socialists and Anti-Semites for Embracing DSA.

Donny Deutsch, on MSNOW, just gave us an inside sneak peek at establishment Democrats’ panic about the rise of extremist DSA candidates: "Well, Democrats have gone off the rails… Democrats right now are focused on two things:" • "Antisemitism."

• "Socialism." "This is… pic.twitter.com/TiLa0d5XAt — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 2, 2026

Tweet continues:

“This is ridiculous… let’s abolish ICE, let’s abolish prisons, let’s abolish everything, let’s abolish the police. It’s INSANE.” “Republicans are going to TAR them with this… every Republican strategist is salivating on what these people have said in the past, and they’re going to wallpaper it with it.” “Democrats are going down a bad path. They’re electing these Democratic socialists. It’s a disaster. No matter what you think of it, wherever your politics are, it’s bad strategy.”

In 2018, Deutsch shouted on MSNBC:

“Our democracy is under siege. People need to start taking to the streets. This is a dictator. This is not something to analyze anymore.” Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Yeah” as Deutsch was speaking, and he went on to say Trump should frighten anyone “if you are an American.” “This is frightening stuff. If you are an American, if you’re somebody who is 80 years old and sitting at home and you’ve watched the greatness of this country, you should be terrified, and if you’re a 12-year-old and the future is in front of you, this is terrifying. This is not time to analyze and pundit. People, we need a revolution at this point,” he said.

Over the past decade, a whole lot of people took Deutsch at his word. As they say at Faber College:

Finally, VDH writes: The new socialists — Elite, ungrateful, and toxic as ever.

Socialists and communists have no confidence in winning over the majority of the American people, at least outside blue-city and blue-state districts. Hence, their efforts to change balloting laws, destroy the border, import angry, poor, new constituents, stage violent street confrontations, and either celebrate or contextualize assassinations from the attempts on Trump to the killing of Charlie Kirk. Sane Democrats would reexamine 2024 and conclude the party was far too left-wing and the antidote was a return to the winning formulas of Bill Clinton. But unhinged socialists and communists would claim that 2024 was lost because they were not far-left enough. So we are to believe that Americans scared of Harris’s poorly disguised radicalism can be won over by scaring them even further? A communist in 2028 can win over America when a socialist in 2024 could not?

Don’t get cocky, to coin an Insta-phrase. But do take note, as Scott Pinsker writes: Memo to MAGA: Stop Being Idiots — The Dems Are TELLING US How to Destroy Them!