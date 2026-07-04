TRUTH.
America is exceptional because the people who bitch about it the loudest refuse to leave https://t.co/CSF7o7u3a3
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 3, 2026
TRUTH.
America is exceptional because the people who bitch about it the loudest refuse to leave https://t.co/CSF7o7u3a3
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 3, 2026
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