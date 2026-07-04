SHOCKER:
“If I’m being honest I have a much easier time connecting with baristas, nonprofit workers, grad students…”
Uh, we know. https://t.co/kEez5elKUg
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 3, 2026
SHOCKER:
“If I’m being honest I have a much easier time connecting with baristas, nonprofit workers, grad students…”
Uh, we know. https://t.co/kEez5elKUg
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 3, 2026
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