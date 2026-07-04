HISTORY!
Ben Franklin didn’t plow through dozens and dozens of French whores so that you could abide by fireworks ordinances
— Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) July 4, 2024
HISTORY!
Ben Franklin didn’t plow through dozens and dozens of French whores so that you could abide by fireworks ordinances
— Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) July 4, 2024
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