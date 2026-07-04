HMM: Fitness influencer banned from flight for attempting to board ‘naked’ amid record-breaking heatwave. Judging by the photo she’s not indecently dressed — this is the kind of athleisure outfit I see at Target or the mall on hot days around here. So what has Lufthansa’s panties in a twist? “The airline stated that passengers must wear clothing ‘appropriate to the character of a public journey’ that does not impair the well-being of fellow travelers from diverse backgrounds, according to reports.”

“Diverse backgrounds.” Probably means Muslims. Now setting wardrobe standards for European airlines.