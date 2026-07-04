UPDATE ON DEMS, GOP LIES ON SPENDING, DEFICITS, DEBT: Two new charts added to yesterday’s Substack column — “Democrats and Republicans MUST Stop Lying About Their Deficit Spending and Debt, Beginning July 5, 2026, if America is to Survive” — illustrate in cold, hard data the reality of this crisis. Even if you read the column yesterday, it’s worth re-reading now in light of these charts. And Happy 4th of July, may the Republic go on another 250 years of liberty and prosperity.