HAPPY FOURTH. THIS IS FREE ON YOUTUBE THROUGH THE FOURTH: 1776, The Musical. (Video.)
Yes, it has flaws because of when it was written/produced. But it’s still pretty amazing.
HAPPY FOURTH. THIS IS FREE ON YOUTUBE THROUGH THE FOURTH: 1776, The Musical. (Video.)
Yes, it has flaws because of when it was written/produced. But it’s still pretty amazing.
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