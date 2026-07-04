THE “AMERICA BAD” MESSAGING IS A ‘UNIFIED’ INFORMATION OPERATION (WHETHER OR NOT IT IS FORMALLY DIRECTED BY MALIGN ACTORS). Reality is the antidote: This is why the Scots Are More Excited About America Than You.
THE “AMERICA BAD” MESSAGING IS A ‘UNIFIED’ INFORMATION OPERATION (WHETHER OR NOT IT IS FORMALLY DIRECTED BY MALIGN ACTORS). Reality is the antidote: This is why the Scots Are More Excited About America Than You.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.