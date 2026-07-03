NICE!
Last time there were fireworks over Tokyo having anything to do with the United States … never mind, bygones! Thank you, Japan. Glad to have you onside. https://t.co/z3cew4iBXL
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 3, 2026
NICE!
Last time there were fireworks over Tokyo having anything to do with the United States … never mind, bygones! Thank you, Japan. Glad to have you onside. https://t.co/z3cew4iBXL
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 3, 2026
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