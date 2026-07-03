THAT’S WHAT LEFTISTS MEAN BY “ELOQUENT.”
Eloquent?
He trashed the country and then insisted it belongs to non-Americans while making a mockery of George Washington. https://t.co/Hc3cbxVqbT
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 3, 2026
THAT’S WHAT LEFTISTS MEAN BY “ELOQUENT.”
Eloquent?
He trashed the country and then insisted it belongs to non-Americans while making a mockery of George Washington. https://t.co/Hc3cbxVqbT
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 3, 2026
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