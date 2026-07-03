GOOD: Civics education expands ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.
I’m on the board of UT’s Institute of American Civics at the Baker School, which among other things has been pushing out course content to high schools across the state.
GOOD: Civics education expands ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.
I’m on the board of UT’s Institute of American Civics at the Baker School, which among other things has been pushing out course content to high schools across the state.
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