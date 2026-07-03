THE CRITICAL DRINKER: The Odyssey — Oh, Dear…

As of the time of this post, here’s the ratio of likes to dislikes on its trailer:

In the past, such a ratio foretold of bad things to come from movies such as Snow White. Will The Odyssey endure a similar fate? As the Drinker concludes, “Is it going to reach Oppenheimer levels of success? Probably not, but I do think it’ll turn a healthy profit. And what the hell—maybe [Christopher Nolan will] surprise us all and create a genuine masterpiece with The Odyssey. But I don’t know, man. I’ve got this weird little feeling that he might have gone a bridge too far with this one. Either way, we’ll find out in a couple of weeks.”