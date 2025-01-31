THE CRITICAL DRINKER ON DISNEY’S UPCOMING SNOW WHITE REBOOT: The Most Hated Movie Ever? (Video.)

The Drinker is referring to Disney’s full length trailer, which dropped on December 3rd, and by the following day, had the following number of downvotes:

As of shortly before this post was published, it is indeed over 1,000,000 downvotes on YouTube:

The teaser trailer, which has been online since August 9th has even worse numbers:

The teaser trailer screencap was from mid-December. As of now, it has gained a thousand more likes (to 101K), but the downvotes are apparently capped at 1.4 million. Does Google limit the number of downvotes something can receive? Did they anticipate this sort of visceral hatred to a woke remake of a beloved classic animated film?