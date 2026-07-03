July 3, 2026

TIME FOR REHAB FOR BOTH DEMS, GOP: Tomorrow is a great day, the 250th commemoration of the proclamation on July 4, 1776, of America’s Declaration of Independence. But on July 5, 2026, we better get honest with each other and our leaders about the approaching fiscal calamity. Read all about it here with my latest Substack column.

Posted at 10:07 am by Mark Tapscott