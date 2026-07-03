JOSH SHAPIRO SHUNNED IT, AND NOW IT’S A SUCCESS:

Line to get into the Pennsylvania booth at the Great American State Fair out the door!

Pavilion is filled with displays from businesses all across the state.

PLACE matters–that's what drove people & businesses to step up with pride; no way were they going to let this go empty. pic.twitter.com/b6F6nZF0bn

— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) July 3, 2026