ALTERNATIVELY, WE CAN HELP YOU PACK FOR THE “SOCIALIST PARADISE” OF YOUR CHOICE: Dear Democrats: Our National Party is Still On — Shut Up and STAY HOME .
Heck, we’ll pass the hat around for your ticket. We’re generous like that.
ALTERNATIVELY, WE CAN HELP YOU PACK FOR THE “SOCIALIST PARADISE” OF YOUR CHOICE: Dear Democrats: Our National Party is Still On — Shut Up and STAY HOME .
Heck, we’ll pass the hat around for your ticket. We’re generous like that.
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