OH, THANK HEAVENS: Energy Dept. Moving to Drop ‘Green New Scam’ Appliance Mandates.
This masochistic hampering of civilization in the name of appeasing imaginary weather gods needs to stop already. Here is a good place to start.
OH, THANK HEAVENS: Energy Dept. Moving to Drop ‘Green New Scam’ Appliance Mandates.
This masochistic hampering of civilization in the name of appeasing imaginary weather gods needs to stop already. Here is a good place to start.
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