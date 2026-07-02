MY LATEST SUBSTACK ESSAY: Ditching the Seventeenth Amendment: Taking the Senate back to the Framers’ Intent.
As always, if you like these essays please take out a paid subscription, or make a one-time donation here. Thanks so much!
MY LATEST SUBSTACK ESSAY: Ditching the Seventeenth Amendment: Taking the Senate back to the Framers’ Intent.
As always, if you like these essays please take out a paid subscription, or make a one-time donation here. Thanks so much!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.