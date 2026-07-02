10 ERRORS OF TUCKER’S DELUDER: J. Michael Waller lays out in detail 10 of the major errors, misrepresentations and falsehoods of Alexandr Dugin, Vladimir Putin’s favoriate “philosopher” and apparently a major influence on Tucker Carlson.

UPDATE (From Ed): The Paranoid Prophet of Loserdom: Why high-level members of the American right are drawn to Alexander Dugin.

And if you missed it yesterday: Tucker Carlson Is Building a New Political Party After Ditching the Republicans.