EVOLUTION WITHIN EVOLUTION ABOUT EVOLUTION: Things are getting really interesting in the long-running Intelligent Design/Neo Darwinian Materialism debate on the origins and development of life.

There are recent discussions among some advocates of the latter perspective on whether it’s time to concede the conventional evolutionary wisdom is in need of a tune-up. It’s on HillFaith where you can check out conservative media voice Michael Knowles interviewing Dr. Stephen Meyer of the Discovery Institute and “Return of the God Hypothesis.”