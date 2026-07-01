IT’S NOT JUST THE WORLD CUP: The Decline of Germany: Football humiliation isn’t the only kind. “The refugee crisis of 2015-2016 ‘transformed’ politics within the country, according to Hans Kundnani, a senior research fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London, who told Newsweek that the AfD’s continued rise points to ‘massive backlash against non-white immigration.'”
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