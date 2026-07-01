ANDY NGO: BREAKING: North Texas Antifa Members Who Turned on Their Comrades Receive Years in Federal Prison. “Seven more convicted members of a North Texas Antifa terror cell were sentenced Wednesday in federal court, less than two weeks after one of the convicts allegedly attempted to kill herself while in custody. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman and Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor handed down the sentences in Fort Worth following last week’s 450-year prison sentence, a historic punishment of the Antifa group’s first batch of trial defendants.”