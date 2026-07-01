SAD: Why So Many Women Are Rethinking Motherhood in 2026—and It’s Not Just About Money. “Of course, there’s nothing wrong with deciding not to have kids, says Merle Bombardieri, MSW, LICSW, a parenthood decision-making coach who has specialized in this topic for 40 years. But some women are held prisoner by their anxiety and information overload, opting out of motherhood not because they don’t want kids but because they’re too afraid and overwhelmed.”

There are whole industries devoted to encouraging that anxiety and information overload.