HOW TO SPOT A DEMSOC:
Democrats can gaslight Americans all they want, but history is a great teacher.
🎥 How to Spot a Communist, 2026: pic.twitter.com/07BtLgYkPN
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2026
HOW TO SPOT A DEMSOC:
Democrats can gaslight Americans all they want, but history is a great teacher.
🎥 How to Spot a Communist, 2026: pic.twitter.com/07BtLgYkPN
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2026
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