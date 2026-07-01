ED MORRISSEY: DemSoc Goes National: Socialists Boot Progressive Dem in Colorado.

If you loved IngSoc and Big Brother in George Orwell’s 1984, you’re gonna love DemSoc in 2026 America. It won’t be confined to just New York City and the oyster farms of Maine. And in fact, it has only ever been confined to Academia, but last night’s primary in Colorado shows that “Democratic Socialism” has broken out of the lab and may start a pandemic.

House Democrat Diana DeGette served 15 terms in Congress, belonged to the Congressional Progressive Caucus and even got its endorsement, and helped Colorado shift left over the last 20 years. DeGette got repaid by having DemSoc paint her as a stooge of the establishment, and DeGette’s constituents dumped her for the new flavor of anti-Semitic Communism.

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The Wall Street Journal notes that the results in New York had already frightened “centrists” in the Democrat Party. DeGette wasn’t a centrist, the report later acknowledges, and it never quantifies how many “centrists” still remain within the ranks of party leadership.