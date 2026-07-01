EVEN THE NY TIMES ISN’T BUYING ANTI-AC HYSTERIA: It’s Actually Okay to Run the AC All Day (Even If You’re Not Home). “To our surprise, all three apartments ended up using more energy when the AC was turned off than when we left it running all day. The first-floor unit, with the 18,000-BTU heat pump, used 7 kWh of energy on the day we turned off the AC, and it used only 4 kWh when we left it running.”