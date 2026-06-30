THE KIDS ONLY LIKE SOCIALISM BECAUSE EDUCATION LIED AND TOLD THEM ROADS ARE SOCIALISM: Socialism Always Fails on its Own.
When a system has to lie and claim things that are just humanity? It’s dead. And it stinks to high heavens.
THE KIDS ONLY LIKE SOCIALISM BECAUSE EDUCATION LIED AND TOLD THEM ROADS ARE SOCIALISM: Socialism Always Fails on its Own.
When a system has to lie and claim things that are just humanity? It’s dead. And it stinks to high heavens.
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