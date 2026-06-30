GOOD: DOJ ends its crackdown on drivers who remove diesel emissions controls. The pollution impact will equal 9 million trucks.
We’ve been creating real misery and poverty while fighting an imaginary evil.
GOOD: DOJ ends its crackdown on drivers who remove diesel emissions controls. The pollution impact will equal 9 million trucks.
We’ve been creating real misery and poverty while fighting an imaginary evil.
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