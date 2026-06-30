NO, NO IT’S NOT.
Is it a “Red Scare” when they’re open communists, though? https://t.co/RCgFMgi9EU
— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) June 30, 2026
Mister, we could use some men like Mitchell Palmer again?
NO, NO IT’S NOT.
Is it a “Red Scare” when they’re open communists, though? https://t.co/RCgFMgi9EU
— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) June 30, 2026
Mister, we could use some men like Mitchell Palmer again?
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