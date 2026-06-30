SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS LIMITING WOMEN’S SPORTS TO WOMEN.

Also: Federal campaign spending limits violate the First Amendment.

And now birthright citizenship: “Children born in the United States to parents unlawfully or temporarily present are “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States and are citizens at birth under the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause.” Not really a surprise, but a disappointment.

Congress can still make it a felony to enter the United States for the purpose of having a child, or to facilitate that, of course.