VANCE-RUBIO SPLIT ON IRAN: Richard Pollock, writing on Substack, sees substantial evidence that Vice-President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are pursuing widely different paths in the unfolding Iran drama. Could be a significant prelude to the 2028 GOP presidential nomination battle?
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