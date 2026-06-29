BELIEVE THE DSA WHEN THEY TELL YOU WHO THEY REALLY ARE: And what they really are becomes more obvious with every word from their multiple mouths. Plus, they have a new platform, Issues & Insights (I&I, quoting City Journal, tells us:

“As the City Journal’s Stu Smith reported, the DSA has adopted a new platform that is, incredibly enough, even more radical than its previous one. Although it still hasn’t been published on its website, an advance version, which Smith obtained, is straight-up Marxism, declaring “the entire global system of capital” as its enemy and promising to “build a new society from the ground up.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa), who is among the last sane voices in the Democratic Party, says his party is “drifting firmly into communism.” The smart guys at I&I have it more precisely – the party is “rushing into communism.”

The reality is Marxists always promise they will build “a new society from the ground up.” What they actually and always build are Gulags, the genocidal destruction of millions of people in classes they view as irreparably part of the old society, deeply impoverished cities, towns and neighborhoods that once were not, healthcare for “all” – all of the ruling class, that is, and the complete centralization of all power in members of that same ruling class.

That is the result of every Marxist regime that has ever taken power. Orwell had it exactly right when he wrote in “1984” “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – for ever.” And that is what every American must realize: To treat “Democratic Socialists/Marxist” as anything but enemies of truth, freedom and prosperity is to commit societal suicide.