NATE SILVER: Is the vibecession real — or is the survey broken? A shift to online polling and undersampling of Republicans are skewing America’s most-cited measure of consumer sentiment.

Hiring for new college graduates is pretty grim. And, adding insult to injury, not only are their applications screened by AI, but now the initial interviews are conducted by AI. Sometimes it’s even an AI avatar. That can be demoralizing:

Even though it’s a video interview, I’m still keen to impress. When I log on, my interviewer, whose name I didn’t catch, looks relaxed and friendly. He asks carefully articulated questions, listens intently, and even asks follow ups regarding particular examples I mention. But then, strange things start happening. He takes a while to process what I’m saying, and his facial expression remains unchanged. Then, halfway through asking me to explain a particular work scenario, he disappears without another word. He’s an AI – and he’s crashed.

Bad vibes there for sure.