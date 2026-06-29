IN WHICH I GET A LITTLE MEAN:

Were any of them raped by dogs, Nick? https://t.co/jBeFzBFGFp

Related:

They don’t call you a murderer because they think you murdered people. They call you a murderer to encourage people to murder you. https://t.co/M5cqTBfeHu

But its just more Kristof bullshit anyway.

The hard truth is that USAID, with its constant support of often violent leftist regime change, caused a lot of death! https://t.co/85QrVUuxS4

I’m supportive of international public health aid when it comes to cheap interventions like dispensing HIV and TB and malaria meds. (I am a lib 🤷‍♂️ .)

However, Kristof is just making everything worse.

First, you can’t hysterically crybully Americans into supporting these… https://t.co/F5VmG9C2Vm

— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) June 29, 2026