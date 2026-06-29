IN WHICH I GET A LITTLE MEAN:
Were any of them raped by dogs, Nick? https://t.co/jBeFzBFGFp
— @instapundit (@instapundit) June 29, 2026
Related:
They don’t call you a murderer because they think you murdered people. They call you a murderer to encourage people to murder you. https://t.co/M5cqTBfeHu
— @instapundit (@instapundit) June 29, 2026
But its just more Kristof bullshit anyway.
The hard truth is that USAID, with its constant support of often violent leftist regime change, caused a lot of death! https://t.co/85QrVUuxS4
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 29, 2026
I’m supportive of international public health aid when it comes to cheap interventions like dispensing HIV and TB and malaria meds. (I am a lib 🤷♂️ .)
However, Kristof is just making everything worse.
First, you can’t hysterically crybully Americans into supporting these… https://t.co/F5VmG9C2Vm
— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) June 29, 2026
We were forced to pay for diesel in ambulances in Liberia? What in the world? Show this stuff to normal voters and watch their (and my own) befuddlement. "Wait, we were doing WHAT?" pic.twitter.com/fwLaWtv9rX
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 29, 2026
Africa wanted its independence, they got it, but somehow I am still obligated to buy them diesel fuel.
Neat. https://t.co/CKRVxIgMUk
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 29, 2026
Correct https://t.co/XCyslFjNlU
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 29, 2026