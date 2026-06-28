NOW OUT FROM CYNTHIA YOCKEY: The Brain Fog Diagnosis Checklist. “An 83-page diagnostic intake system you complete before your next doctor appointment, so your doctor sees the full pattern in 30 minutes and has clear indications of what to do about it. Includes a complete Doctor Appointment Toolkit, 30+ causes of brain fog organized into 10 categories, symptom scoring guides, a tiered lab request list, and scripts for the most common doctor pushback scenarios.”