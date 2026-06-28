WHEN REALITY BITES … NEWSOM: He mocked Justice Alito’s majority opinion in the Supreme Court’s Hawaii decision on individuals carrying firearms in public. The Chief Executive of the state with the highest poverty rate and the most tax-paying citizens fleeing to Texas, Florida, Arizona, etc. etc. ought to know better.
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