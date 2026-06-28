ANALYSIS: TRUE.
Want some truth?
If Haitians started voting Republican the Democrats would have them back in Haiti faster than you could say Port-au-Prince.
— C3 (@C_3C_3) June 28, 2026
ANALYSIS: TRUE.
Want some truth?
If Haitians started voting Republican the Democrats would have them back in Haiti faster than you could say Port-au-Prince.
— C3 (@C_3C_3) June 28, 2026
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