AZTEC BATMAN CONTINUES TO KICK ASS!
Mexico has its own Batman. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/luXJlzgK0O
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 28, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)
AZTEC BATMAN CONTINUES TO KICK ASS!
Mexico has its own Batman. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/luXJlzgK0O
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 28, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)
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