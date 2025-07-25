GET READY TO ROOT FOR THE BAD GUYS! Coming in September, it’s Aztec Batman:

From Warner Bros. Animation, Ánima and Chatrone, Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires reimagines the Batman mythos through the lens of Mesoamerican culture.

According to the official synopsis, the film “unfolds within the vibrant and fierce culture of 16th century Mesoamerica. In the time of the Aztec empire, tragedy strikes Yohualli Coatl, a young Aztec boy, when his father is murdered by Spanish conquistadors. To warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of imminent danger, Yohualli escapes to Tenochtitlán.

There, he trains in the temple of the bat god Tzinacan with his mentor, developing equipment and weaponry to confront the Spanish invasion and avenge his father’s death. Along the way, he encounters key figures like the fierce Jaguar Woman and the enchanting Forest Ivy.“

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires will be available in the US exclusively on digital on September 19 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 23. It will be available in both Spanish and English-language versions.