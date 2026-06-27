HE’S RIGHT:
Infantrydort identifies the target, goes right at it. Well, what did you think an infantrydort was going to do? https://t.co/KD9fXFmKGI
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) June 27, 2026
HE’S RIGHT:
Infantrydort identifies the target, goes right at it. Well, what did you think an infantrydort was going to do? https://t.co/KD9fXFmKGI
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) June 27, 2026
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