JEFFREY BLEHAR: Darializa Chevalier and the Left’s Tea Party Moment.

For the professional cynic in me is positively inspired by the obscene absurdity of last night’s upset Democratic primary winner in New York’s 13th congressional district: the Mamdani-endorsed and spectacularly three-named Darializa Avila Chevalier. She is a career activist, police/prison abolitionist, open-borders fanatic, Hamas booster, and America-loathing communist. And that’s just the start.

Readers probably already know that Chevalier is a Democratic Socialist, without knowing what specifically that means beyond “wild-eyed, radical leftist.” So I cannot wait for every Democrat in the 120th Congress next year to be asked to answer for Chevalier’s many, many, many outrageous and outright bigoted statements over the years. (Credit where due: Many of these were unearthed back in late May/early June by the New York Post as well as inveterate archive-hound Andrew Kaczynski over at CNN.) It turns out that dear Darializa is not just your everyday “working-class Afro-Latina” — she’s a rabid true believer. A few select quotes and thoughts:

“F*** you. We’re gonna defund and abolish [the police]. You don’t get to water down our movements.”

“No. It means ending policing full stop. Period. No. more. police. at. all. ever. it’s very harmful to the work Black abolitionists have been doing for decades to dilute this movement.”

“A world without borders — just like a world without prisons or police — is possible, necessary, and the only moral way forward.”

“Abolish the border.”

“All deportation is wrong.”

“I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my face on the American flag behind me.”

Elsewhere she casually accused both black and Arab men of being race traitors for “fetishizing ugly colonizer women.” Some people deny Israel’s right to exist, but when asked in August of 2020 how she would react if Israel ceased to exist, Chevalier outwitted her social media opponent: “Trick question — Israel doesn’t exist!” During that same period, she accused Joe Biden of being both a “rapist” and a “war criminal” (and you thought National Review was hard on him).