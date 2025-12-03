IN NEW YORK, SCRAPPY LOCAL NEWSPAPER STRUGGLES FOR SURVIVAL:

Given that the Times has to keep its leftist subscriber base as coddled as possible, these gaping news gaps just keep happening there. As Byron York wrote on September 24th of 2008, “Today is a red-letter day for the New York Times. For the first time, the paper has reported in its news section that the Rev. Jeremiah Wright once uttered the phrase ‘God damn America.’” Flashforward to the middle of 2021:

Scott Bessent reminds Andrew Sorkin, about another minor story the Gray Lady memory holed from 2020 until the summer of 2024:

NEW: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent demolishes The New York Times at their own summit. Bessent ripped apart the "fever swamp" New York Times on stage at the New York Times' DealBook Summit. "I actually don't read the New York Times anymore… occasionally people send me… pic.twitter.com/6ObZJyKcm2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 3, 2025

…”I actually don’t read the New York Times anymore,” Bessent tells Sorkin. “Occasionally people send me articles and there’s just this fever swamp. You had what was one of the greatest scandals of all time… Joe Biden’s diminished capacity and the cover-up. Where was the New York Times?”

To be fair, we know where the New York Times was:





Just think of the Times’ staffers as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense.

(Classical reference in headline.)