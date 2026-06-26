GRADUALLY, THEN ALL AT ONCE: I Told You So: Crimea Is in Crisis, and the Trouble Is Getting Worse Inside Russia. “There is a huge traffic jam—for people who still have any fuel left to escape—of people who are trying to use the Crimean bridge that Putin built as a monument to himself and as the direct access for Russia to Crimea.”
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